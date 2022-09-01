 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Motorcycle crash with semitrailer, on U.S. 75, results in serious injury

HINTON, Iowa — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Tuesday after colliding with a semitrailer on U.S. Highway 75 between Sioux City and Hinton.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, the collision occurred at 6:04 p.m., when a semitrailer was attempting to turn from the far lane at a gravel turnaround near Plymouth County Road C-80. The semi collided with a motorcycle that was traveling in the passing lane.

The motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center with serious injuries.

Names of the drivers have yet to be released. The crash remains under investigation.

