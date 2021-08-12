Motorcyclist killed in Sioux City collision

SIOUX CITY -- A motorcycle driver was killed Thursday after hitting a semi trailer at a Sioux City intersection.

Emergency responders were dispatched at 11:08 a.m. to the 2400 block of Lewis Boulevard, where Sioux City Fire Rescue personnel pronounced the motorcycle driver dead at the scene. The motorcyclist's name has not been released, pending notification of relatives.

According to a Sioux City Police news release, both vehicles had been southbound on Lewis Boulevard and the semi trailer was stopped at Northbrook Drive while attempting to turn left. The motorcyclist was unable to stop and struck the rear of the truck.

The crash remains under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.