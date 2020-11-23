Motorists turn out in droves for drive-thru Downtown Holiday Lighted Parade

SIOUX CITY -- More than 1,500 vehicles drove past lighted floats, Santa Claus and the holiday tree Monday night during the Downtown Holiday Lighted Parade.

Due to concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus, instead of people standing on the streets, the parade was stationary, with spectators driving the parade route.

"The response from Sioux City was amazing," said Ragen Cote, executive director of Downtown Partners. "I think traffic might've moved slower than an actual parade."

For the ninth year in a row, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 231 hosted the parade and gave out 150 goodie bags, which Cote said were gone in about 20 minutes.

In fact, attendance was so strong that Cote said not every vehicle that lined up for the drive-thru parade made it through before the floats had to depart.

"Hopefully, we don't have to do it again like this," she said. "COVID kind of flipped the switch on us this year. I'm glad we got to do something, and I'm glad Sioux City was so supportive. We surely couldn't have asked for a better response to something like this."

