Mountain lion spotted in Yankton, S.D. neighborhood

YANKTON, S.D. -- A mountain lion was reportedly spotted in a neighborhood on the north side of Yankton.

According to a Friday post on the Yankton Police Department's Facebook page, the animal was seen in the area of 31st and Francis streets, which is near the Chan Gurney Municipal Airport.

The mountain lion was last seen heading east into a cornfield south of the airport. Anyone in the Yankton area who sees a mountain lion is advised to contact the Yankton Police Department immediately.

Mountain lions frequently attack deer but are known to avoid humans. The last known mountain lion attack on a person in South Dakota was back in 2008, when Rapid City fisherman Ryan Hughes said he was attacked by a mountain lion. The state's Game, Fish and Parks Department listed that reported attack as "probable but unconfirmed."

