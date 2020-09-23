 Skip to main content
Moville man claims $30,000 lottery prize; Sloan woman takes separate $30,000 win
MOVILLE, Iowa -- A Moville man has claimed a $30,000 prize from the Iowa Lottery on a scratch ticket he purchased in Sioux City, while a Sloan woman this week also notched $30,000 win on a scratcher. 

Todd Gerritson of Moville won the top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Bonus Crossword” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at the Murphy USA gas station on Floyd Boulevard and claimed his prize Tuesday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.

Elishia Reese of Sloan, meanwhile, won a $30,000 prize in the Iowa Lottery's new "Win Big" scratch game. She purchased the ticket at the Boji Junction gas station in Milford. She claimed her prize Monday at the lottery's Storm Lake regional office.

Reese and Gerritson were the third and fourth major lottery wins in Woodbury County this year, following a $1 million win on a ticket sold in Correctionville at the end of February and a Powerball ticket sold in Sioux City that won a $100,000 prize in late July. 

