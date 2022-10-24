Moville to see new medical clinic in 2023

MOVILLE, Iowa – In 1994 a group of Moville residents formed a non-profit to address the lack of health care in rural areas. The Moville Area Medical Clinic Committee raised the funds and eventually built the current healthcare facility by hand.

Now, 28 years later, the same organization has raised the funds for a brand new healthcare facility that will serve Moville as well as the many surrounding small communities.

The Moville Area Medical Clinic will be a two-story 10,000 square foot facility located on Frontage Road, right off Highway 20.

It will offer family practice, specialists, physical therapy and rehabilitation, a wellness center and urgent care. It will also have space for on-site laboratory and radiology services in addition to an expanded physical therapy/rehabilitation unit. The wellness center will feature fitness and wellness equipment for the community to use.

The facility will serve Moville as well as Lawton, Bronson, Anthon, Oto, Correctionville, Kingsley, Pierson, and Climbing Hill.

This facility will offer the only urgent care in the rural area, something that he said is necessary.

Citizens and organizations have been raising the $3.5 million needed for the project over the last two years, and have finally secured enough funding to begin construction.

Construction is estimated to start in spring and take eight or nine months to complete.

In 1994 the Moville Area Medical Clinic Committee built the current physician’s office located on Moville’s main street. The groups held numerous fundraising events, received donations and built the facility themselves.

“They dug the foundation with local farm equipment, placed the sewer with local volunteers, painted the walls, refinished the woodwork and obtained equipment from nearby offices that were remodeling,” Diane Drevs said to the Woodbury County board of supervisors.

A physical therapy and rehabilitation center was added later and has been operated by CNOS for several years.

The clinic was operated by the committee until it was purchased by Dr. Wente of Family Healthcare of Siouxland in 2006. In 2019, he decided to sell the clinic back to the committee.

Countryman said the committee started working to get the clinic reopened, and was able to partner with MercyOne to operate it. MercyOne said due to their five-year plan, they wanted to move into a larger facility and offer additional services.

The Moville Area Medical Clinic Committee started looking into where to build a new facility and how to raise the funds.

Many of these same individuals who worked on the initial facility are dedicated to the construction of a new facility. Because of new codes and regulations, the cost of materials, and the age of members, the committee decided to hire a contractor for the current facility.

Around the same time, the committee was looking for a new location, the City of Moville had purchased a dilapidated Motel 20 and demolished it.

Moville Mayor Jim Fisher said the property ended up being the ideal spot for them, and in 2020 the committee purchased it for $1.

The largest funding sources for the project include a $1.86 million zero-interest loan from the Rural Economic Development Grant Loan Program, a $700,000 grant from Missouri River Historic Development, and $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding from the Woodbury County board of supervisors.

The rest of the funding has come from private funds, local donations and local organizations looking to improve access to medical care.

MercyOne will operate the facility.

“We have been so honored to be a part of the Moville community for several years and to continue that partnership in the future,” said Muddasir Ghouse, MercyOne executive director of rural hospitals and clinic operations. “This new clinic will allow us to serve more patients and continue our Mission of providing high-quality, family-centered and compassionate care to communities. Our commitment to rural health care remains strong in Iowa and beyond.”

The current medical facility will not be sold. Fisher said the dream is to convert the building into a preschool and daycare center.

Countryman said the medical clinic committee is not the only one working on this project. He said the City of Moville and the Chamber of Commerce are also major contributors.

Fisher said it is an amazing feeling to be at this point in the process. He said there have been great experiences and some setbacks, but after the committee received the loan grant from RED, it feels like “a dream come true.”