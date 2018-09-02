SIOUX CITY -- One person was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure after a Sunday evening sedan-versus-truck collision on Hamilton Boulevard that left the truck tipped over on its side.
Sioux City Police Sgt. Jay Hoogendyk said that a silver Honda sedan collided with a Budget moving truck at the intersection of West Eight Street and Hamilton Boulevard at around 6 p.m. The Honda driver went through a red light as it headed northbound on Hamilton, ramming the truck, which was headed westbound on West Eighth.
"One driver ended up getting transported to the hospital for examination," he said. "No major injuries at this point that we are aware of."
Traffic was briefly routed around the site of the collision before the Honda and truck were hauled away.
Hoogendyk said he expects the driver of the Honda will be cited for going through the red light.