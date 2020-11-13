Mr. Goodfellow: Cardis Fence & Iron Co.

Donner: Cardis Fence & Iron Co.
About the Donor: Cardis Manufacturing Co. first opened its doors in 1957, supplying builders and homeowners in Siouxland with custom manufactured wrought iron fence and railing. The family-owned and operated company continues to provide superior craftsmanship for all of your wrought iron needs. As the company grew over the years, we expanded our services to include residential and commercial fence sales and installations.
Donor Comment: "Cardis Fence & Iron Co. are happy and blessed to help with the Journal's Goodfellow's charity bringing joy and happiness to children this Christmas season."
