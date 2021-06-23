MRHD awarded $1.2 million in Special Grants to 15 non-profits

SIOUX CITY -- Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD) awarded grants totaling $1.2 million to 15 Woodbury County non-profit organizations and governmental entities on Wednesday.
The grants, ranging from $25,000 to $200,000, support MRHD’s ongoing mission of enhancing the quality of life for all people who live in or serve Woodbury County, said Stacy Harmelink, MRHD president.
The grants were announced at a Special Grants Award Ceremony at the Betty Strong Encounter Center.
The committee reviewed dozens of grant applications before recommending funding for this year’s 15 recipient organizations. The committee’s recommendations received approval of MRHD’s full Board of Directors.
Grants were awarded in five categories.
Economic development, community improvement and tourism grants totaled $245,000 and went to:
- Anthon Community Center, expansion of facility, $200,000;
- Washta Community Fire Department, light rescue/brush truck, $45,000.
Human services and health services grants totaled $381,245 and went to:
- Camp High Hopes, mechanical and electrical work in gymnasium, $150,000;
- Goodwill of the Great Plains, remodel day services facility, $79,865;
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Siouxland, mini-expansion of first floor, $120,000;
- Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Sioux City, front entrance security and ADA upgrade, $31,380.
Civic, public, patriotic, charitable and religious grants totaled $366,452 and went to:
- Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, structural and foundation repairs, $38,064;
- Sunnybrook Hope Center, new delivery truck, $56,250;
- Siouxland Humane Society, new vehicle for services and programs, $25,000;
- Westminster Presbyterian Church, stock the Morningside Neighborhood Food Pantry, $25,000;
- Danbury United Methodist Church, replace sidewalk and driveway, $22,138;
- Sacred Heart Catholic Church, build new parish hall, $150,000;
- St. Luke Evangelical Lutheran Church, repair and restore 1968 pipe organ, $50,000.
Leisure, cultural and historical grants totaled $27,000 and went to Siouxland Pickleball Association for enhancements to Riverside pickleball courts.
Education totaled $182,915 and went to Woodbury Central Community Schools, Moville, for a middle school gym remodel.
Wednesday’s distributions bring MRHD’s total contributions to Woodbury County non-profit organizations and governmental entities to more than $42 million since 1994. An additional $800,000 has been pledged to the Sioux City Riverfront project, bringing MRHD’s total impact to more than $43 million.
A non-profit organization, MRHD has the license to conduct gaming in Woodbury County. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City has the license to operate gaming in Woodbury County.
“MRHD’s Special Grants provide much-needed funding to Woodbury County non-profits and governmental entities that are making a difference in thousands of people’s lives,” Harmelink said. “We thank Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, the source of this funding.”
Since 1994, major MRHD contributions have gone to: the City of Correctionville; Boys and Girls Home and Family Services; Food Bank of Siouxland; City of Moville; Bishop Heelan High School; Center for Siouxland; UnityPoint St. Luke’s; MercyOne Siouxland Medical; and Mary Treglia Community House.
MRHD’s funding for the Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center totals $4 million. MRHD also built the adjoining Betty Strong Encounter Center at a cost of $3.6 million. Since 2002, MRHD has funded operation of the riverfront Center.
MRHD was formed in 1989 when Woodbury County voters approved a referendum that sanctioned riverboat gaming. A second referendum passed by 75 percent in 2002. A third passed by more than 75 percent in 2010.