MRHD awarded $1.2 million in Special Grants to 15 non-profits

Wednesday’s distributions bring MRHD’s total contributions to Woodbury County non-profit organizations and governmental entities to more than $42 million since 1994. An additional $800,000 has been pledged to the Sioux City Riverfront project, bringing MRHD’s total impact to more than $43 million.

A non-profit organization, MRHD has the license to conduct gaming in Woodbury County. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City has the license to operate gaming in Woodbury County.

“MRHD’s Special Grants provide much-needed funding to Woodbury County non-profits and governmental entities that are making a difference in thousands of people’s lives,” Harmelink said. “We thank Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, the source of this funding.”

Since 1994, major MRHD contributions have gone to: the City of Correctionville; Boys and Girls Home and Family Services; Food Bank of Siouxland; City of Moville; Bishop Heelan High School; Center for Siouxland; UnityPoint St. Luke’s; MercyOne Siouxland Medical; and Mary Treglia Community House.

MRHD’s funding for the Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center totals $4 million. MRHD also built the adjoining Betty Strong Encounter Center at a cost of $3.6 million. Since 2002, MRHD has funded operation of the riverfront Center.

MRHD was formed in 1989 when Woodbury County voters approved a referendum that sanctioned riverboat gaming. A second referendum passed by 75 percent in 2002. A third passed by more than 75 percent in 2010.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0