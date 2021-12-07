MRHD awarding $40K to help resettle Afghan refugees, giving $225k in overall holiday gifts

SIOUX CITY -- Missouri River Historical Development on Monday night presented holiday gifts totaling $225,000 to 20 nonprofit organizations that serve Woodbury County.

The grants included $40,000 to the Mary J Treglia Community House to help resettle Afghan refugees. The funds will be used to help refugees pay deposits for housing.

Mary J. Treglia Community House has agreed to help 50 refugees. At least 50,000 Afghans were admitted into the U.S. after the country fell to the Taliban.

MRHD, which holds the state gaming license for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City and collects a share of the casino's revenues for distribution to local nonprofits, civic groups and local governments, presented discretionary gifts Monday night during the organization's annual holiday dinner at the Hard Rock's Main + Abbey restaurant.

Briar Cliff University received a $30,000 to help transport 100 students and 62 high school students on a charter bus trip to the Field of Dreams, where Briar Cliff's baseball team will play Decorah College on Sept. 16, 2022. It will be the first collegiate game at the site near Dyersville, Iowa, where portions of the 1989 movie Field of Dreams was filmed.

In support of their mission to transport veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials honoring the service and sacrifices they and other veterans made, MRHD presented $42,500 to Midwest Honor Flight. MRHD’s gift is designated toward the addition of up to 22 Woodbury County veterans for flights in 2022.

In an effort to try to counter lost revenue during the 2020-2021 academic year, MRHD also designated $60,000, or $5,000 each, to the 12 high schools with students in Woodbury County to support their performing arts activities.

The high schools include East, West and North, Bishop Heelan and Siouxland Christian in Sioux City; Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Kingsley-Pierson; Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto; Lawton-Bronson; River Valley; Westwood and Woodbury Central.

“This total distribution of $60,000 won’t make up for all that high school students in performing arts lost out on last year, but we want to help strengthen their programs going forward," said Cyndi Hanson, chair of MRHD's discretionary gifts committee.

In a similar vein, four local performing arts theatres will receive $10,000 each, to be used to underwrite free tickets for marginalized residents of Woodbury County. The four theaters are: Sioux City Community Theatre; Lamb Regional Theatre; Haus of Qui and New Stage Players.

MRHD also presented $12,500 to Sleep in Heavenly Peace for 50 beds for children ages 3-17 who are sleeping in undesirable conditions. Chapter President Meredith Davies-Vogt said each bed "comes complete with a new mattress, sheets, blanket/comforter and pillow.

"Our mission is to make sure no kid sleeps on the floor in our town,” Davies-Vogt said.

MRHD's Discretionary Gifts Committee members include Hanson, Mike Collett, Eddie Lofland, Larry Obermeyer, Angie Schrunk and Dale Tigges.

“It’s MRHD’s privilege to support nonprofits that contribute so much to the quality of life for Woodbury County residents," MRHD President Stacy Harmelink said. "We thank them for their hard work. We are so grateful for our partner, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, for helping make these gifts possible.”

