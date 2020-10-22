MRHD awards $150,000 in COVID-19 relief grants to local charities, government entities

SIOUX CITY -- Missouri River Historical Development on Thursday awarded grants totaling $150,400 to 15 non-profit organizations and governmental entities impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The grants ranged from $1,650 to $19,500.

“With the advent of the coronavirus pandemic, it has been a time of great uncertainty for all areas of business and social services,” MRHD President Stacy Harmelink said.

The recipients included Hospice of Siouxland which received a $14,000 grant for a rapid result Covid-19 analyzer machine. The funding will allow the Hospice group to purchase an in-house COVID testing unit, Adam Corey, marketing and fund development director.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Sioux City received a $12,500 grant to help cover therapy costs for patients on a sliding scale fee. “These funds will help many Siouxland families through the difficulties Covid-19 has caused on their mental well-being," said Amy Jones, Catholic Charities' director of marketing and development.