MRHD awards $150,000 in COVID-19 relief grants to local charities, government entities

SIOUX CITY -- Missouri River Historical Development on Thursday awarded grants totaling $150,400 to 15 non-profit organizations and governmental entities impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
The grants ranged from $1,650 to $19,500.
“With the advent of the coronavirus pandemic, it has been a time of great uncertainty for all areas of business and social services,” MRHD President Stacy Harmelink said.
The recipients included Hospice of Siouxland which received a $14,000 grant for a rapid result Covid-19 analyzer machine. The funding will allow the Hospice group to purchase an in-house COVID testing unit, Adam Corey, marketing and fund development director.
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Sioux City received a $12,500 grant to help cover therapy costs for patients on a sliding scale fee. “These funds will help many Siouxland families through the difficulties Covid-19 has caused on their mental well-being," said Amy Jones, Catholic Charities' director of marketing and development.
A $12,500 grant to Food Bank of Siouxland will be used to address a food purchase gap that they have experienced during the pandemic. “The funding will have a huge impact on our ability to ensure that no one in Siouxland has to go hungry," development director Valerie Petersen said.
The emergency relief grant recipients, uses of funds and amounts also included:
• Disability Resource Center of Siouxland: client data connectivity and transportation , $12,500;
• Friends of the Sioux City Library: purchase hot spot devices for patrons to check out, $11,000;
• Girls Inc. of Sioux City: partially cover costs of breakfast for girls enrolled in full day program, $5,850;
• June E Nylen Cancer Center: gasoline cards to help with patients’ transportation needs, $5,000;
• Mary J Treglia Community House: purchase laptops, hot spot devices and service for use by clients, $19,500;
• Mater Dei Catholic Parish: purchase spray disinfectants and scan thermometers for homeless outreach program, $3,400;
• Native American Child Care Center: child care scholarships, $5,000;
• Salvation Army of Siouxland: replenish their pantry for walk-ins and delivery to shut-ins, $12,500;
• Sanford Community Center: internet infrastructure to complement public school virtual learning program, $13,000;
• Sioux City Community Assistance: Fresh Start Home kits for families displaced by Covid-19 consequences, $10,000;
• Sloan Fire & Rescue Department: purchase a disinfecting mister to sanitize their rescue equipment, $1,650;
• Sunnybrook Hope Center: expand their food storage capacity, $12,000.
MRHD, the local nonprofit that holds the state gaming license for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, collects a portion of the casino's revenue. Thursday’s distributions bring MRHD’s total contribution to Woodbury County non-profit organizations and governmental entities to $40 million since 1994. Additionally, MRHD has pledged $800,000 to Woodbury County recreational and economic development projects.
The MRHD Covid Emergency Relief Grant Committee members, including Chair Cyndi Hanson, Mike Collett, Eddie Lofland, Larry Obermeyer, Angie Schrunk and Jon Schuetz reviewed dozens of grant applications before recommending funding for this year’s 15 recipient organizations.
