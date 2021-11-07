MRHD awards $1M to Woodbury County nonprofits for various projects

SIOUX CITY -- Missouri River Historical Development recently awarded grants totaling over $1 million to 20 Woodbury County non-profit organizations and governmental entities.

The individual grants, ranging from $12,500 to $136,500, support MRHD’s ongoing mission of enhancing the quality of life for all people who live in or serve Woodbury County, MRHD President Stacy Harmelink said.

Grants were awarded in five categories: Economic Development, Community Improvement and Tourism; Human Services and Health Services; Civic, Public, Patriotic, Charitable & Religious; Leisure, Cultural and Historical; and Education.

The categories and individual awards included:

Economic Development, Community Improvement, Tourism: $165,82

-- Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office to build a training facility: $101,070

-- Hesse Foundation to install flame retardant wall padding at the Long Lines Family Rec Center auditorium: $26,000

-- Sioux City Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau for marketing plan implementation: $25,000

-- Old 20 Community Development Corporation for a new Cushing sign on the old Highway 20: $13,750

Human Services, Health Services: $403,402

-- Correctionville Emergency Responders for new ambulance: $136,500

-- Siouxland Community Soup Kitchen to move the soup kitchen to a new location: $100,000

-- Boys & Girls Home of Sioux City, kitchen equipment and a van $70,000

-- Crittenton Center to remodel new therapeutic home: $70,000

-- Special Troopers Adaptive Riding School for Kubota tractor with loader: $26,902

Civic, Public, Patriotic, Charitable, Religious: $117,678

-- Miracle League of Sioux City for Phase 5 courts and swing installations: $50,000

-- City of Moville for new Police Department vehicle: $35,539

-- Faith United Presbyterian Church for asbestos floor removal and replacement: $32,139

Leisure, Cultural, Historical: $120,246

-- Clara Latham Memorial Park to overhaul park grounds and facilities: $45,408

-- Urban Native Center for infrastructure and safety project: $29,838

-- Sergeant Bluff Public Library to renovate front of building, replace chairs, doors, carpet: $25,000

-- Flux Dance Company for an outdoor performing arena: $20,000

Education: $201,815

-- UnityPoint Health, St. Luke’s for a simulation lab and experience classroom: $100,000

-- Boys & Girls Club of Siouxland for HVAC improvements: $65,000

-- Northwest Area Education Agency, 4 SPOT Vision Screeners $24,315

-- Kingsley-Pierson Community School District for exercise equipment: $12,500

The distributions bring MRHD’s total contributions to Woodbury County non-profit organizations and governmental entities to more than $44 million since 1994. An additional $600,000 has been pledged to the Sioux City riverfront project, bringing MRHD’s total impact to more than $44.5 million.

“MRHD’s Special Grants provide much-needed funding to Woodbury County non-profits and governmental entities that are making a difference in thousands of people’s lives,” Harmelink said. “We thank Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, the source of this funding.”

A non-profit organization, MRHD hold the state license for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City and collects a portion of the casino's revenues.

Scott Pack, chair of MRHD’s Grant Review Committee, announced the awards, which were presented at a ceremony at the Betty Strong Encounter Center. Other Grant Committee members are: Amanda Beller, Cammy Hauswirth, Steve Huisenga, Sarah Kleber, Edgar Rodriguez.

The program began with a selection of jazz standards offered on keyboard by pianist Tyler Nordstrom of South Sioux City.

