MRHD awards $384,924 to 35 entities serving Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- Missouri River Historical Development awarded grants totaling $384,924 to 35 non-profit organizations and governmental entities Thursday.

The grants, ranging from $1,813 to $15,000, were announced during a virtual ceremony on the Zoom, Webinar and Facebook Live platforms.

“With the advent of the corona virus pandemic, it has been a time of great uncertainty for all areas of business and social services.” MRHD President Stacy Harmelink said. “We appreciate now, more than ever, the local funds from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City that flow back into our community to improve the lives of Woodbury County residents.”

MRHD, a nonprofit gaming group, holds the state gaming license for the Hard Rock, which, like all other Iowa casinos, has been closed during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The MRHD Grand Review committee reviewed dozens of grant applications before recommending funding for this year’s 35 recipient organizations. The recommendations received approval of MRHD’s full boards.

Among this year’s recipients is the Moville Fire Fighters Association which received a $10,000 grant for a set of Apex struts manufactured by Res-Q-Jack.