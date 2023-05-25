SIOUX CITY – Missouri River Historical Development distributed $500,000 in grant funds to 31 local Siouxland organizations Wednesday.
MRHD’s annual Target Grant program offers funding awards up to $25,000 for one-year to support a variety of projects or programs in five categories: Civic, Public, Charitable, Patriotic, Religious; Economic Development, Community Improvement, Tourism; Education; Human Services, Health Services; and Leisure, Cultural, Historical.
The grants are intended to address short-term projects or capacity building items. Matching funds are not required.
MRHD, the local non-profit that holds the state gaming license for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, distributes a portion of the casino's gross revenues to community projects.
31 local Siouxland organizations received grants ranging from $2,075 to $25,000. Twenty-six recipients are from Woodbury County, three are from Plymouth County, and two are from Dakota County.
People are also reading…
Below is the list of the Target Grant recipients, along with a short description of their project and the amount they received.
Civic, Public, Charitable, Patriotic, Religious
Bronson Volunteer Fire Department - new pumper/tanker and equipment, $25,000
Hope Redemption Services - redeeming can trailers, $14,541
Housing American Heroes - utility trailer, $16,500
Knights of Columbus #5660 - troop trailer and gear replacement, $20,950
Lawton Firefighters Association - new brush truck and equipment, $25,000
Mary's Choice - security updates, $16,000
Moville Firefighters Association - 500 gallon skid unit to build new brush truck, $24,000
Siouxland Cyclists - bike storage container, shelving and repair equipment, $8,224
Siouxland Foster Closet - interior and exterior improvements, $10,000
Sloan Community Fire & Ambulance Department - advanced monitor/defibrillator, $25,000
Woodbury County Sheriff's Office - SWAT Equipment - $16,095
Economic Development, Community Improvement, Tourism
Downtown Partners - downtown alley lighting, $25,000
Mid America Museum of Aviation & Transportation - grading and earthwork, $17,128
Education
Angel House Child Care at Villa Maria - replacement of windows, $10,000
Hinton Community School Band - instrument replacement, $25,000
Kingsley-Pierson Community Schools - art kiln and pug mill, $10,384
Northwest Area Education Agency - furniture, $10,000
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District, digital anatomy table, $10,000
Sioux City East High School Band - marching band uniforms, $25,000
Human Services, Health Services
Center for Siouxland - HVAC and security upgrades, $21,704
Heartland Counseling Services - furniture and storage, $20,718
Lutheran Services in Iowa - handrail and baby changing station, $2,705
Rosecrance Foundation - therapeutic recreation equipment, $10,000
Siouxland Community Health Center - irrigation and landscape improvements, $8,838
St. John’s Lutheran Church Food Pantry - freezer and storage shelves, $8,900
Sunrise Retirement Community - fall prevention therapy equipment, $10,000
Leisure, Cultural, Historical
City of Pierson - park story book trail, $7,500
City of Sioux City - Cone Mountain Bike Trail development project, $25,000
Diablos Football Club - Soccer equipment, $20,813
Sioux City Museum & Historical Association - Peirce Mansion tuckpointing project, $25,000
Siouxland African Association - annual Siouxland African Festival, $5,000
Once the awards ceremony concluded, attendees enjoyed a reception in the next room where light refreshments were provided, while networking and taking photos.