SIOUX CITY – Missouri River Historical Development distributed $500,000 in grant funds to 31 local Siouxland organizations Wednesday.

MRHD’s annual Target Grant program offers funding awards up to $25,000 for one-year to support a variety of projects or programs in five categories: Civic, Public, Charitable, Patriotic, Religious; Economic Development, Community Improvement, Tourism; Education; Human Services, Health Services; and Leisure, Cultural, Historical.

The grants are intended to address short-term projects or capacity building items. Matching funds are not required.

MRHD, the local non-profit that holds the state gaming license for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, distributes a portion of the casino's gross revenues to community projects.

31 local Siouxland organizations received grants ranging from $2,075 to $25,000. Twenty-six recipients are from Woodbury County, three are from Plymouth County, and two are from Dakota County.

Below is the list of the Target Grant recipients, along with a short description of their project and the amount they received.

Civic, Public, Charitable, Patriotic, Religious

Bronson Volunteer Fire Department - new pumper/tanker and equipment, $25,000

Hope Redemption Services - redeeming can trailers, $14,541

Housing American Heroes - utility trailer, $16,500

Knights of Columbus #5660 - troop trailer and gear replacement, $20,950

Lawton Firefighters Association - new brush truck and equipment, $25,000

Mary's Choice - security updates, $16,000

Moville Firefighters Association - 500 gallon skid unit to build new brush truck, $24,000

Siouxland Cyclists - bike storage container, shelving and repair equipment, $8,224

Siouxland Foster Closet - interior and exterior improvements, $10,000

Sloan Community Fire & Ambulance Department - advanced monitor/defibrillator, $25,000

Woodbury County Sheriff's Office - SWAT Equipment - $16,095

Economic Development, Community Improvement, Tourism

Downtown Partners - downtown alley lighting, $25,000

Mid America Museum of Aviation & Transportation - grading and earthwork, $17,128

Education

Angel House Child Care at Villa Maria - replacement of windows, $10,000

Hinton Community School Band - instrument replacement, $25,000

Kingsley-Pierson Community Schools - art kiln and pug mill, $10,384

Northwest Area Education Agency - furniture, $10,000

Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District, digital anatomy table, $10,000

Sioux City East High School Band - marching band uniforms, $25,000

Human Services, Health Services

Center for Siouxland - HVAC and security upgrades, $21,704

Heartland Counseling Services - furniture and storage, $20,718

Lutheran Services in Iowa - handrail and baby changing station, $2,705

Rosecrance Foundation - therapeutic recreation equipment, $10,000

Siouxland Community Health Center - irrigation and landscape improvements, $8,838

St. John’s Lutheran Church Food Pantry - freezer and storage shelves, $8,900

Sunrise Retirement Community - fall prevention therapy equipment, $10,000

Leisure, Cultural, Historical

City of Pierson - park story book trail, $7,500

City of Sioux City - Cone Mountain Bike Trail development project, $25,000

Diablos Football Club - Soccer equipment, $20,813

Sioux City Museum & Historical Association - Peirce Mansion tuckpointing project, $25,000

Siouxland African Association - annual Siouxland African Festival, $5,000

Once the awards ceremony concluded, attendees enjoyed a reception in the next room where light refreshments were provided, while networking and taking photos.