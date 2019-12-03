MRHD awards $200,000 in holiday gifts to 6 nonprofit groups in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. presented holiday gifts totaling $200,000 to six non-profit organizations.
The recipients were Mission of the Messiah, Sgt. Bluff Family Community Center Parks and Recreation Board, Sioux City Children’s Museum-LaunchPAD, Opportunities Unlimited, Sioux City Conservatory of Music and the Warming Shelter.
"It is MRHD’s privilege to support non-profits that contribute so much to Woodbury County residents’ quality of life,” MRHD president Dakin Schultz said. "We thank them for their work. We thank our partner, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, for helping make these gifts possible."
Steve Huisenga, MRHD’s Holiday Gift Committee chairperson, emceed the event at the Hard Rock.
Charlotte Gorter, store manager for the Mission of the Messiah accepted MRHD’s $10,000 gift for the nondenominational non-profit organization that helps families and individuals in need with furniture and other household items. The funds will be used to purchase new mattresses and box springs to distribute to needy families with children and veterans.
Accepting the $15,000 MRHD gift for the Sgt. Bluff Family Community Center Parks and Recreation Board was Carol Clark Parks and Recreation Board member. The Center offers an open gym to students after school. The MRHD funds will be used to develop a storage area into a place these kids can feel safe and be supervised in their activities.
Rouleen Gartner, the Children's Museum executive director, accepted a $25,000 MRHD gift. The funds will provide entrance to the museum to children whose family can’t afford the normal admission fee. The Children’s Museum is non-profit organization with no governmental support that operates on donations and the small entrance fee.
Jennifer McCabe, chief executive officer, accepted Opportunities Unlimited's $30,000 gift. OU works to help eliminate physical boundaries for individuals the organization serves and and increase community integration. The gift will be used for a variety of needs including a new stand-aid, therapy equipment, iPads, structural improvements and a new van.
Ron and Gia Emery, operators of the Conservative of Music, accepted the $40,000 gift for the not-for-profit group. The conservatory plans to use the funds to work with the student body of 114 families through the use of music therapy, recovery meetings, after school tutoring, veteran’s support and live performances. The conservatory's future goal is to increase to 175 families involved.
Joe Twidwell accepted a $80,000 gift for the Warming Shelter, which has purchased a building at 910-916 Nebraska St. The addition will allow for the relocation of the day shelter to the 910 Nebraska portion of the building. The Warming Shelter will remodel the building and add family rooms with separate bathrooms and an area for additional support for those without shelter. The goal is eventually to have a 24/7, 365 day-a-year day and night emergency shelter that can serve up to 130 persons who are ineligible to stay at any other area shelters.
This year's holiday gifts bring MRHD’s total contributions and pledges to Woodbury County non-profits and governmental entities to more than $38 million since 1994.
MRHD holds the state gaming license for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, and collects 4.25 percent of casino revenues for distribution to local nonprofit groups and government and civic organizations.