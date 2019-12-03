MRHD awards $200,000 in holiday gifts to 6 nonprofit groups in Woodbury County

Rouleen Gartner, the Children's Museum executive director, accepted a $25,000 MRHD gift. The funds will provide entrance to the museum to children whose family can’t afford the normal admission fee. The Children’s Museum is non-profit organization with no governmental support that operates on donations and the small entrance fee.

Jennifer McCabe, chief executive officer, accepted Opportunities Unlimited's $30,000 gift. OU works to help eliminate physical boundaries for individuals the organization serves and and increase community integration. The gift will be used for a variety of needs including a new stand-aid, therapy equipment, iPads, structural improvements and a new van.

Ron and Gia Emery, operators of the Conservative of Music, accepted the $40,000 gift for the not-for-profit group. The conservatory plans to use the funds to work with the student body of 114 families through the use of music therapy, recovery meetings, after school tutoring, veteran’s support and live performances. The conservatory's future goal is to increase to 175 families involved.