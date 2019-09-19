SIOUX CITY -- Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. has awarded grants totaling $1 million to 17 Woodbury County non-profit organizations and governmental entities.
The largest gifts include $200,000 to Mercy One Medical Center Foundation for a "hybrid suite" for the Sioux City hospital's trauma unit; $100,000 to Woodbury County Conservation for an Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible fishing pier and $100,000 to Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools for a gym floor.
The grants, which started at $25,000, support MRHD’s ongoing mission of enhancing the quality of life for those who live in or serve Woodbury County, MRHD President Dakin Schultz said.
MRHD is the nonprofit group that holds the state gaming license for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City. MRHD collects 4.25 percent of the casino revenues and distributes the funds to non-profits and governmental entities.
The fall grants were presented at a ceremony Wednesday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center.
A $25,000 grant to the Food Bank of Siouxland will enable the group to help with its vision to serve the 25,380 food insecure in an 11-county area.
"Siouxland has an ever-growing demand for food assistance needs,” Linda Scheid, executive director of the Food Bank, said. “We shattered our record this past year for giving, and this grant will help us step up our game as we continue to keep up with the needs in Siouxland.”
The Sioux City Community Schools Foundation received a $25,000 grant to purchase protective equipment for the district's Career Academy to start offering Firefighter I classes. The new offering will increase the number of graduates willing to serve as firefighters in local communities, said Kari Treinen, the foundation's executive director.
The Hindman-Steele Post 492, American Legion, received $27,000 to repair its building, which was damaged by flooding earlier this year. The legion post is used as a civic/social center for the small town. "The plans are to remove all items necessary from the exterior and the main floor, caused by the flooding, then to replace cement sidewalks, metal entry doors and main floor surfaces.," saidByron Sexton, finance officer of Hindman-Steele Post 492.
Diana Wooley, chair of MRHD’s Grant Review Committee, announced the awards. The committee reviewed dozens of grant applications before recommending funding for this year’s 17 recipient organizations. The committee’s recommendations received approval of MRHD’s full board of directors.
Grants were awarded in four categories: Economic Development, Community Improvement and Tourism; Human Services and Health Services; Civic, Public, Patriotic, Charitable & Religious; and Education. The full list is below
Economic Development; Community Improvement, Tourism: $172,000
Woodbury County Conservation, ADA fishing pier: $100,000
City of Sloan, Splash pad Restrooms: $72,000
Human Services; Health Services: $390,000
Sanford Center, Flooring, Lights, Paint, Etc.: $25,000
Crittenton Center, Resurface Parking: $50,000
Foodbank of Siouxland, Warehouse Improvements: $25,000
CSADV, Safety and Security: $65,000
Oto Ambulance, Lifepak 15 V4 Defibrillator: $25,000
Mercy One Medical Center Foundation, Hybrid Suite for Trauma: $200,000
Civic, Public, Patriotic, Charitable, Religious: $263,000
Hornick American Legion, repair flood damage: $27,000
Mapleton Fire Department, grass rig pickup truck: $25,000
Siouxland Mental Health Cener, facility upgrades: $85,000
City of Sergeant Bluff, recreation center updates: $33,000
Sioux City Junior League, Interior Upgrades at Discovery Center, $50,000
Bronson Fire Department, replace Scott air packs: $43,000
Education: $175,000
Sioux City Schools, firefighter gear/Career Academy: $25,000
Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools, gym floor: $100,000
Morningside College, renovate UPS Auditorium: $50,000