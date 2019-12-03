MRHD names Katie Colling to succeed Mark Monson as executive director

SIOUX CITY — Katie Colling has been named executive director of Missouri River Historical Development Inc., succeeding the departing Mark Monson, who has served as the public of the local nonprofit gaming group for 15 years.

Monson, who became the organization's first executive director in 2018, is retiring at the end of this year. Monson, a former member of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors, previously served as MRHD board president from 2004 until his last term expired in 2017.

Colling's new duties will include managing MRHD's day-to-day operations, and representing the organization as its public spokesperson.

Colling formerly served as executive director of Women Aware Inc., a private non-profit agency helping families in Siouxland.

She also also been an administrator with United Way Single Parent Scholarships program, and a legal assistant with Shull, Cosgrove, Hellige & DuBray Law Office.

Among Colling’s civic and community Leadership positions she currently holds are chair of the Sioux City Public Museum Board of Trustees, chair of the Woodbury County Board of Adjustment, and chair of the Iowa Legal Aid Advisory Council.

MHRD holds the state gaming license for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and collects 4.25 percent of the casino's adjusted gross gaming revenues for distribution to charities, civic groups and local governmental bodies.

