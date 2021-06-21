MRHD to award economic development grants between $250K and $1M

SIOUX CITY -- Missouri River Historical Development is inviting tax-exempt organizations and local governmental entities in Woodbury County to apply for grants ranging from $250,000 to $1 million each.

The new matching grant program is designed to support economic development projects that require "higher levels of funding and collaboration with other matching donors to come together around a signature project," MRDH said in a news release Monday.

“After the period of uncertainty that we experienced last year, when the necessary COVID-19 restrictions shut down the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City and limited so much commercial activity throughout Siouxland, we now celebrate being in a position to give back to our community,” MRHD President Stacy Harmelink said in a statement.

“The MRHD Board of Directors is committed to significantly investing back in a way that will foster a strong economic environment for Woodbury County.”

This is the first time that MRHD, the nonprofit gaming group that holds the state gaming license for the Hard Rock, has developed an economic development grant program on this scale to be publicly opened and made available through a competitive process.