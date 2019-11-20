MRHD to hand out $200,000 in holiday gifts to local nonprofits
0 comments
top story

MRHD to hand out $200,000 in holiday gifts to local nonprofits

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
MRHD logo

SIOUX CITY -- Missouri River Historical Development will present holiday gifts totaling $200,000 to six local non-profit organizations at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Main + Abbey.

MRHD President Dakin Schultz will introduce Steve Huisenga, MRHD’s Holiday Gift Committee chair, who will emcee the event. The committee is comprised of Edgar Rodriquez, Cammy Hauswirth, Amanda Beller, Scott Pack and Huisenga.

The 2019 holiday gifts will bring MRHD’s total contribution to non-profit organizations and governmental entities to more than $38 million since 1994. An additional $2 million has been pledged to recreational, cultural and fine arts projects.

MRHD is the local nonprofit group that holds the state gaming license for the Hard Rock. MRHD collects 4.25 percent of casino revenues and distributes the funds to local charities and governmental entities. 

21 things to do and see in Sioux City

+20 
+20 
Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center
+20 
+20 
Sergeant Floyd Monument
+20 
+20 
Sioux City Public Museum
+20 
+20 
Mid America Museum of Aviation & Transportation
+20 
+20 
Sioux City Art Center

MRHD was created in 1989 when Woodbury County voters approved a referendum that sanctioned riverboat gaming on the Missouri River. A second referendum passed by 75 percent in 2002. A third passed by more than 75 percent in 2010.

Gallery: Remembering Sioux City restaurants that have closed

+58 
+58 
Bootleggers
+58 
+58 
Rebos
+58 
+58 
Pinky's Ice Cream & Hot Dogs
+58 
+58 
Sioux City Pita Pit
+58 
+58 
Gud n Free
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular