MRHD's online-only COVID-19 relief grant application process opens Monday

SIOUX CITY -- Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD), is opening the online application process on Monday for organizations to request grants to help them respond to emergencies created by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Grant funds must be used to provide direct relief and/or services to individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a MRHD press release.

Woodbury County-based, nonprofit groups and government entities are eligible to apply. The maximum individual relief grant is $25,000. A total of $150,000 in awards will be announced on October 22. The public will be notified of the presentation details at a later date.

Nonprofit or government applicants in counties outside Woodbury County (Plymouth, Ida, Cherokee, Crawford or Monona counties) must show how their project will benefit residents of Woodbury County.

Application forms may be requested at mrhdiowa.org through Aug. 24. Proof of nonprofit status is required. Telephone and mail requests will not be accepted. Completed grant application forms will be due by 5 p.m. Sept. 8.