MRHD's online-only COVID-19 relief grant application process opens Monday

SIOUX CITY -- Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD), is opening the online application process on Monday for organizations to request grants to help them respond to emergencies created by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Grant funds must be used to provide direct relief and/or services to individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a MRHD press release.
Woodbury County-based, nonprofit groups and government entities are eligible to apply. The maximum individual relief grant is $25,000. A total of $150,000 in awards will be announced on October 22. The public will be notified of the presentation details at a later date.
Nonprofit or government applicants in counties outside Woodbury County (Plymouth, Ida, Cherokee, Crawford or Monona counties) must show how their project will benefit residents of Woodbury County.
Application forms may be requested at mrhdiowa.org through Aug. 24. Proof of nonprofit status is required. Telephone and mail requests will not be accepted. Completed grant application forms will be due by 5 p.m. Sept. 8.
Requests for grant application forms require submission of a copy of their 501(c)3 determination letter from the IRS. Government entities must submit a letter from their chief operating officer, indicating the entity has board approval to request grant applications and to receive grants.
Organizations that received grants in the traditional spring-fall grant cycle during the last 12 months are eligible to apply for these emergency grants. Recipient organizations that have not completed a project funded by a MRHD grant before 2019 are ineligible unless they submit their report documents.
MRHD, a nonprofit founded in 1989 when Woodbury County voters approved a referendum that sanctioned riverboat gaming, controls the license to conduct gambling in the county. Currently the license is held by the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City.
The organization has distributed and pledged nearly $40 million in grants since 1994.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.