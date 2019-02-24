185th change of command, deployment recognition

The 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard will install Col. Mark Muckey as the new wing commander during a change of command ceremony at 1:30 p.m. March 2 in the fuel cell hangar at the Sioux City air base.

The 185th also will host a Deployment Recognition Ceremony at 10 a.m. March 2 to honor 185th members who have deployed to various overseas locations.

The ceremony will honor unit members who deployed from May 1, 2015, through Aug. 31. During that time, 457 members deployed to 13 locations for periods of 30-277 days. Some airmen deployed up to four times during this time and have been deployed in operations throughout central and west Asia, Africa, Europe and the Pacific Ocean.

Both events are open to the media, retirees, unit members and their families. Because of parking and operational concerns, the ceremonies are not open to the general public.