Muff Waders fail to attract an investor on 'Shark Tank'

"My suggestion: do some Instagram ads, do some like 30-second, 60-second videos," suggested Lori Griener, another shark. "I'm telling you, that is all you need to do. But, this is not the right deal for me. Love you guys, love the product, and I know you're going to make it, but I'm out."

Their pitch was quite theatrical, with Nees splitting a block of wood (to demonstrate that they're "small town boys who know how to work hard," as Lamp put it), and Lamp drinking a beer on stage. The sharks -- a panel of investors who decide whether or not to provide funding to the contestants -- were each provided with a pair of Muff Waders, complete with a can of beer inside.

They also demonstrated a prototype of their secondary product, the "Muff-spenders," which are suspenders with features similar to Muff Waders sold at a lower price.

Since the final prototype was delivered more than a year ago, roughly 900 pairs of Muff Waders have been sold. From an investment standpoint, Muff Waders had a lot going for them -- little or no debt and gross profit margins of more than 50 percent on each pair sold. Nees and Lamp had invested around $75,000 of their own money in the venture.