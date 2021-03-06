Muff Waders fail to attract an investor on 'Shark Tank'

HOLSTEIN, Iowa -- It turns out the "sharks" didn't have much interest in Muff Waders.
Muff Waders, the bib overalls with a built-in beer cooler and liquor pockets developed by a pair of friends from Holstein, failed to attract an investor on the ABC program "Shark Tank" that aired Friday night.
The product was developed by Taylor "Earl" Nees of Holstein in collaboration with co-owner Garret "Buddy" Lamp. Nees conceived the idea at a high school football game in the fall of 2016. The garment's design and marketing were finessed over the few years that followed.
Nees, 29, and Lamp 23, who on stage had somewhat the appearance of a rough-hewn Laurel and Hardy, sought $25,000 for a 25 percent stake in the company. The sharks, while taking pains to encourage the duo, all declined to invest in the venture.
"Guys -- I love the story, I love you guys. It's -- like, I'm amazed, here you are on Shark Tank, drinking a beer. It can't get any better," said Kevin O'Leary, one of the sharks. "But guys, it's just not for me. I'm out."
"My suggestion: do some Instagram ads, do some like 30-second, 60-second videos," suggested Lori Griener, another shark. "I'm telling you, that is all you need to do. But, this is not the right deal for me. Love you guys, love the product, and I know you're going to make it, but I'm out."
Their pitch was quite theatrical, with Nees splitting a block of wood (to demonstrate that they're "small town boys who know how to work hard," as Lamp put it), and Lamp drinking a beer on stage. The sharks -- a panel of investors who decide whether or not to provide funding to the contestants -- were each provided with a pair of Muff Waders, complete with a can of beer inside.
They also demonstrated a prototype of their secondary product, the "Muff-spenders," which are suspenders with features similar to Muff Waders sold at a lower price.
Since the final prototype was delivered more than a year ago, roughly 900 pairs of Muff Waders have been sold. From an investment standpoint, Muff Waders had a lot going for them -- little or no debt and gross profit margins of more than 50 percent on each pair sold. Nees and Lamp had invested around $75,000 of their own money in the venture.
The program revealed that there had been some difficulty for Muff Waders on the supply end. The Chinese factory that had been turning out the garments had shut down due to COVID-19, and at the time the episode was taped (last summer) Lamp and Nees were in the process of switching manufacturers. The product was designed in the U.S., in a collaboration between Nees and a Minneapolis firm.
Nees, in an appearance on-camera after their pitch, registered his disappointment in his typical, colorful tone.
"I'm pretty pissed off. I think America's going to love the product, I think they missed on two great guys who work hard, and we've gotten here by ourselves from the start," Nees said. "And, quite frankly, we'll just keep going, we'll just keep pushing, and we're going to make it to the next level without them."
On the plus side, Shark Tank is not the only program that provides startup money to promising entrepreneurs. Prior to their appearance on Shark Tank, the duo managed to wrangle $5,000 from Barstool Sports' "Big Brain," an online program similar in concept to Shark Tank.