MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

Michael Dance

Dance

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

* Michael Dance, 38. He is 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 350 pounds. Dance is wanted by the Monona County Sheriff's Office for violation of his parole. He is on parole for a felony drug conviction.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

