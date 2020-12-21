MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:
* Phillip Pringle, 50. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 280 pounds. Pringle is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for violations of this pretrial release. He is on pretrial release for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.
