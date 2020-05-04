MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

-
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:
* Miguel Villagrana-Nuno, 35. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He is wanted by the United States Marshal's Service for violating his pre-trial release. His underlying charge is distribution of methamphetamine.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
