MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

Miguel Villagrana-Nuno

Villagrana-Nuno

* Miguel Villagrana-Nuno, 35. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He is wanted by the United States Marshal's Service for violating his pre-trial release. His underlying charge is distribution of methamphetamine.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov

