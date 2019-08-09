QUIMBY, Iowa -- A Cherokee man was found drowned in the Little Sioux River Friday, two days after he reportedly went under the water.
According to a press release from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Cherokee County deputies responded to a report of a possible drowning at the Pearce River Fishing Access area in rural Quimby.
The man, 65-year-old Bartolo Bustos Rodriguez, who went by Bartolo Bustos, of Cherokee, had reportedly gone under the waters of the Little Sioux River and did not resurface.
Dive teams, three cadaver dogs and searchers from multiple law enforcement and emergency response agencies were summoned to the river to help locate Bustos.
On Friday morning, Bustos was found in the Little Sioux River about half a mile from where he was last seen.
Agencies that assisted in the search include the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office; Cherokee Police Department; Quimby Fire and Rescue; Cherokee Regional Medical Center; Iowa State Patrol personnel and aircraft; Sioux County Sheriff's Office; Plymouth County Sheriff's Office; Buena Vista County Sheriff's Office; officers from the Department of Natural Resources; the Marcus Police Department; Quimby Fire Department; Washta Fire Department; Emergency Management; Plymouth County Dive Team; Buena Vista County Dive Team; Sioux County Dive Team; and the Sioux City USART Dive Team.
Numerous private citizens helped, along with the cadaver dogs from Central Iowa and South Dakota.
Correction: Due to a press release error, an earlier version of this story appearing online had Bustos' first, middle and last names in the wrong order.