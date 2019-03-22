SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Human Rights Commission will host the annual Faces of Siouxland Multicultural Fair March 31 at the Sioux City Convention Center, at 801 Fourth St.
The fair, which runs from 12 to 4 p.m., celebrates the diversity within the Siouxland community through music, dance and art.
The public is invited to see and hear local groups and individuals who will be performing bright, cultural dance and music all afternoon. There will be nearly 80 organizations with a wide variety of free informational booths. In addition, there will be several vendors with ethnic foods and baked goods for sale. Visitors will also find various arts and crafts for sale.
Children of all ages are welcome to enjoy the supervised "Kid's Space," where there will be arts, crafts and face painting. Balloon artist Ditzy the Twister will be making free balloon art for children. Free parking is available near the Convention Center and in the Discovery Parking Ramp across the street.