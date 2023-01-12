Multiple Siouxland Republican legislators backing pair of bills aimed at LGBTQ issues in schools

DES MOINES — Six Northwest Iowa Republican legislators are backing two related Iowa House bills that are akin to Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay Bill".

Reps. Skyler Wheeler, Hull; Steve Holt, Denison; Tom Jeneary, Le Mars; John Wills, Spirit Lake; Bob Henderson, Sioux City; and Matt Windschitl, Missouri Valley, all have their names listed on House Files 8 and 9, which each address a range of LGBTQ-related issues.

House File 8, introduced Wednesday, states that teachers in Iowa public schools cannot instruct students in kindergarten through third grade on matters of sexual orientation or gender identity. HF8 also pushes for school boards to provide "age-appropriate" and "research-based" instruction in human growth and development.

House File 9, also introduced Wednesday, would bar schools from affirming a student's gender identity if it differs from what is listed on their official birth certificate, unless there is parental consent. In addition, HF9 states that school staffers are not allowed to "encourage" or "coerce" a student to withhold info related to their gender identity from a parent or guardian.

Wheeler, a major proponent of the 2022 law that bans transgender athletes from competing in girls' sports, said the two bills are all about parental rights.

“It’s up to parents to decide what is best for their children. We send our kids to school to learn subjects such as math, science, reading, and writing. We don’t send them there for teachers to parent our children," Wheeler, the chair of the education committee said. "It’s up to parents to provide the support that students need. This bill’s goal is to put parents back in the driver’s seat when it comes to parenting their children."

Critics of the bills have said they could make schools unsafe for LGBTQ students and that teachers may be forced to "out" students to unsupportive parents before they're read to do so.

“It only took the Iowa Legislature three days to release an unrelenting attack on LGBTQ youth,” Executive Director for Iowa Safe Schools Becky Tayler said in a statement. Tayler's organization lists its mission as providing "safe, supportive, and nurturing learning environments and communities for LGBTQ and allied youth."

Tayler then took each individual bill to task: "(House File 9) will put LGBTQ youth directly in harm’s way and create a legal and administrative nightmare for school administrators. HF 8 is ultimately a form of big government censorship intended to create a hostile school climate for LGBTQ students."

Rep. J.D. Scholten, D-Sioux City, said the proposals were "disappointing" and has previously written that other "anti-LGBTQ bills" proposed by Republican state legislators put targets on people's backs and are harmful to values and the economy.

Holt, who sits on the education committee, said there's a growing problem of schools ignoring parental rights but didn't provide a specific example of that happening within his district.

"This is a fundamental question of parental rights and authority. Public schools and government institutions do not own children, and it is past time we restore the proper balance and respect for parental authority," Holt said.

As to whether or not he thought LGBTQ students in Iowa could be imperiled by the changes the bills would bring, Holt said: "To conceal such information from parents is ludicrous. If in fact there are safety issues involved for the child, there are other measures in place and laws in force that can address that." Holt did not mention which specific measures and laws.

In 2022, Iowa legislators proposed 19 bills focused on transgender issues including the one banning trans girls and women from participating in girls' and women's sports in Iowa. Former Sioux City Rep. Steve Hansen, a Democrat, voted against the athlete bill and was later pilloried for the vote in a campaign ad from Henderson, who defeated him in November 2022.