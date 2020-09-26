Muralists gather Saturday in downtown Sioux City: 'I've always wanted to paint a mural'

SIOUX CITY -- After a summer with virtually no arts events because of COVID-19, a group of roughly 40 muralists, plus guitar players, street performers, vendors and at least one clown, gathered in downtown Sioux City for the "Alley Art Festival."
This year's Alley Art (the first-ever was last year) expanded to include a segment of Fourth Street, in addition to the alleyways between Pierce, Nebraska and Fifth streets. Organizer Brent Stockton of Vangarde Arts estimated 600 or 700 people would turn out for the event.
Some of the muralists on Saturday said they'd never painted a mural before.
Tam Doan, who recently graduated with a graphic design degree from Iowa State, spent many hours on her mural, a precise series of blue, yellow and red shapes tentatively called "Primary Daze." (Blue, yellow and red are the primary colors). The mural was based on a drawing she did in college.
"I've always wanted to paint a mural," she said.
For the creative at heart, this year has been rough.
"Theaters, art places, seeing live shows, all of that shutting down, it just like, sucks," Doan added. "It's so bad for just, people's happiness."
Sioux City artist Gregory Danner was both a muralist and a performer Saturday. He used a very-long pole, consisting of two poles taped together with stadium horns added for structural support, to slather paint onto a two-story wall.
The result was a series of green, blue, orange and red/magenta streaks on the wall, and a lot of paint slopped onto the ground. (He used the pole because he wasn't allowed to use a ladder for safety reasons).
The whole thing was live-streamed.
"I like the spectacle of it," Danner said.
Danner said his mural was "process-based" art -- he had no plans for what the end result would look like, because of the emphasis on the process.
Saturday's mural-performance will probably be Danner's Sioux City swan song -- he's moving to Manhattan, Kansas this coming week.
Rebecca Beacom of Sioux City was another first-time muralist Saturday. Her work featured an stylized sun and moon, and a series of semicolons. Semicolons are a symbol of mental health awareness -- her best friend, she said, committed suicide. "It's for suicide prevention, or awareness."
Sarah Gill, a photographer, and Mykala Johnson, a dog groomer and artist, said they'd spent weeks on their alley mural, a Tarot card-style depiction of a woman sitting on the moon. Their aim was to convey a body-positive message.
"She's got curves, she's got stretch marks," Gill said of the woman in their mural. "We really wanted to just celebrate body positivity, and diverse bodies, and just really put the message out there that, it's beautiful, all sizes."
Local acts, including GhostCat, Central Time, Garry Lewis and Tara Edner, a longtime clown, also gave performances Saturday.
"I'm not a gag clown, because I don't like getting buzzed with things, because that's very painful, and I don't like getting squirted with stuff," said Edner, who strives to volunteer her clown skills a few times a year. Her specialty is a "bucket game," which children can play.
Stockton, the organizer, said there had been some uncertainty about whether Alley Art would meet the same fate as Saturday in the Park and ArtSplash this summer.
"We're really, really happy. You know, with the whole COVID thing going on and everything, we weren't really sure what was going to happen, and we've been really, really excited," he said.
"We were still debating whether to even go ahead with this, as late as the middle of August," Stockton added.
Kane Brown at Tyson
Later in the evening Saturday, country singer Kane Brown gave a virtual performance at the Tyson Events Center. The pre-recorded, drive-in show began at 8:45 p.m.
It was the second drive-in concert at the Tyson this year, following Metallica's virtual performance in August.
"Instead of sitting around wondering what was going to happen, we took matters into our own hands to create, innovate and find unique opportunities for Siouxland to get out and enjoy," Tim Savona, the Tyson's general manager, told the Weekender.
