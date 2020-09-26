Muralists gather Saturday in downtown Sioux City: 'I've always wanted to paint a mural'

Local acts, including GhostCat, Central Time, Garry Lewis and Tara Edner, a longtime clown, also gave performances Saturday.

"I'm not a gag clown, because I don't like getting buzzed with things, because that's very painful, and I don't like getting squirted with stuff," said Edner, who strives to volunteer her clown skills a few times a year. Her specialty is a "bucket game," which children can play.

Stockton, the organizer, said there had been some uncertainty about whether Alley Art would meet the same fate as Saturday in the Park and ArtSplash this summer.

"We're really, really happy. You know, with the whole COVID thing going on and everything, we weren't really sure what was going to happen, and we've been really, really excited," he said.

"We were still debating whether to even go ahead with this, as late as the middle of August," Stockton added.

Kane Brown at Tyson

Later in the evening Saturday, country singer Kane Brown gave a virtual performance at the Tyson Events Center. The pre-recorded, drive-in show began at 8:45 p.m.

It was the second drive-in concert at the Tyson this year, following Metallica's virtual performance in August.

"Instead of sitting around wondering what was going to happen, we took matters into our own hands to create, innovate and find unique opportunities for Siouxland to get out and enjoy," Tim Savona, the Tyson's general manager, told the Weekender.

