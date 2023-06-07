Containing snippets of 55 incredible songs from the Great American Songbook, "My Way: A Tribute to the Music of Frank Sinatra," will be presented at 7 p.m. June 16 and June 17 at the Center's new "Spirit of Discovery" outdoor stage.

"The Center's staff has been planning and raising funds for the outdoor Spirit of Discovery stage for more than a year and we're excited to be able to bring a unique new entertainment option to Siouxland families," executive director Tracy Bennett said. "This is part of a larger effort we're undertaking to broaden our appeal to more diverse audiences by expanding our range of programming options. For any families who aren't familiar with the Center, this will be a great way to get acquainted."