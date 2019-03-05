Northwestern College basketball player Kassidy DeJong works with Sioux City West Middle School Special Olympics athlete Erwin Ramos Monges, right, on ball handling skills during a basketball skills clinic held Tuesday in Sioux City's Tyson Events Center. The clinic was held in conjunction with the NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championship tournament which starts on Wednesday. Northwestern College of Orange City opens its tournament play at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Sioux City West Middle School Special Olympics athlete Chaz Clausen dribbles the ball as a group of Northwestern college players watch during a basketball skills clinic held Tuesday in the Tyson Events Center.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
