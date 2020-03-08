NAIA Tournament to bring 'madness' to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- "Madness" isn't limited to men's NCAA Division I basketball, according to Great Plains Athletic Conference commissioner Corey Westra.
The players, coaches and fans of 32 teams participating in the 29th annual National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Women's Basketball Division II National Championship tournament, which kicks off Wednesday at the Tyson Events Center, can be just as action-packed and, yeah, just as mad.
"For many teams and for many fans, the tournament represents the end of winter and beginning of spring," Westra said. "It wouldn't seem like March without the NAIA tournament."
More than 30,000 players, coaches and spectators will be coming to the Tyson during the tournament, which ends March 17.
With so many visitors, the economic impact for Siouxland is considerable. An estimated $16 million will be spent on hotel accommodations, meals at various restaurants and shopping at any number of stores, according to Enzo Carannante, assistant general manager and director of marketing for the Tyson Events Center.
However, many visitors take advantage of local flavors, Westra said.
"People love to pick up Twin Bings from Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe or a chili dog from Milwaukee Wiener House," he said.
After getting a bite to eat, basketball fans can pick up a bit of history at the Betty Strong Encounter Center/Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, according to its director, Mike McCormick.
"March isn't normally a busy time for us," he said, inside the lobby of the 900 Larsen Park Road facility. "We don't even have to look at the calendar. If there's a sudden increase in traffic, we known it's related to the NAIA."
McCormick credited the center's popularity to three possible reasons: it's free, it's family-friendly and it's fun.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
"You got to get out of the Tyson at some point," he said. "You might as well come here."
Sioux City Public Museum director Steve Hansen said the facility's less-than-six-blocks proximity, at 607 Fourth St., makes it ideal for attendees at the Tyson.
"We always get compliments about the museum," he added. "We enjoy hearing that positive affirmation."
Plus it draws repeat visitors.
"If a school makes repeated appearance at the tournament, they'll make sure to come back to the museum, each and every year," Hansen said.
Still, you don't have to be an out-of-towner to enjoy championship basketball, Westra said.
"We have plenty of local people who come out to support the NAIA or women's athletics without aligning themselves to any specific team," he said. "Call it Midwestern hospitality but we want to make sure everyone feels welcome."
This includes the teams who have games that start as early as 8:30 a.m.
"We've have coaches who were stunned to see people in the stands, cheering even first thing in the morning," Westra said. "Well, that's Siouxland for you. We are a community that embraces the NAIA tournament."
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
If you go
What: The 29th annual NAIA Division II Women's Basketball National Championship
Where: Presented by Riverside Technologies Inc., 32 teams will be competing, Wednesday through March 17, at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.
Staying healthy at the NAIA Championship
With increased concerns over the coronavirus, the Tyson Events Center will have more signs alerting NAIA tournament guests to the hand-washing locations, according to Enzo Carannante, the facility's assistant general manager and director of marketing.
"We will also provide health tips over our video board, and our cleaning staff is being extra diligent," he said.
That's because the tournament brings in players, coaches and fans from all over the country.
"We want everybody to feel healthy and safe while they're enjoying basketball at the Tyson," Carannante said.
Poll
Are you planning to attend the NAIA women's basketball tournament in Sioux City? Visit siouxcityjournal.com/polls to participate in our online poll.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.