NAIA Tournament to bring 'madness' to Sioux City

After getting a bite to eat, basketball fans can pick up a bit of history at the Betty Strong Encounter Center/Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, according to its director, Mike McCormick.

"March isn't normally a busy time for us," he said, inside the lobby of the 900 Larsen Park Road facility. "We don't even have to look at the calendar. If there's a sudden increase in traffic, we known it's related to the NAIA."

McCormick credited the center's popularity to three possible reasons: it's free, it's family-friendly and it's fun.

"You got to get out of the Tyson at some point," he said. "You might as well come here."

Sioux City Public Museum director Steve Hansen said the facility's less-than-six-blocks proximity, at 607 Fourth St., makes it ideal for attendees at the Tyson.

"We always get compliments about the museum," he added. "We enjoy hearing that positive affirmation."

Plus it draws repeat visitors.

"If a school makes repeated appearance at the tournament, they'll make sure to come back to the museum, each and every year," Hansen said.

Still, you don't have to be an out-of-towner to enjoy championship basketball, Westra said.