SIOUX CITY — As he travels the country convincing youth sports organizations and clubs to schedule their tournaments in Sioux City, Dustin Cooper doesn't hesitate to mention the city is well into its third decade hosting the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship Tournament.

His targets sometimes know little to nothing about Sioux City, but they know what the NAIA is. And they know if a large college athletic association has kept a tournament here for that long, Sioux City must be doing something right.

"That speaks volumes to other clubs, to other tournament organizers. That gives people confidence that Sioux City can host a big event," said Cooper, executive director of the Arena Sports Academy in Sioux City.

Youth basketball Youth basketball teams fill the courts at the Heartland States Basketball Championship tournament Friday at the CNOS Fieldhouse at United Spor…

Those first days

When it first tipped off in Sioux City in 1998, the NAIA tournament was in a class by itself on the city's sports calendar. The city hosted no other event of comparable size, drawing 32 teams (since reduced to 16) and their fans from across the country and filling local hotels and restaurants.

How things have changed.

As the tournament prepares to tip off Monday for the 26th time in Sioux City, one could argue it's not even the biggest event the city hosts anymore. On any given weekend, it's common to have up to 200 youth basketball or volleyball teams in town for tournaments that fill up courts in two new sports academies, the city's new expo center near downtown and local high schools, bringing in thousands of dollars of revenue to hotels, restaurants and other businesses.

The youth sports boom probably was bound to happen. But the experience Sioux City sports organizers gained from years of hosting the NAIA basketball tournament undoubtedly made it easier for Cooper and his contemporaries at the United Sports Academy in North Sioux City to launch their programs and bring dozens of competitions to Sioux City.

"That event probably paved the way for us to be able to host some of these larger tournaments," said Jay Wolfe, United Sports Academy facility manager. "I just think it shows this is a place people can come and have a successful event."

Youth basketball The South Sioux City Redbirds and the Algona Bulldogs play in the Heartland States Basketball Championship at the CNOS Fieldhouse at United Sp…

Getting in the swing

Prior to the NAIA basketball tournament, Sioux City had hosted major events from time to time: NAIA national championships in baseball and golf and the International Softball Congress men's fastpitch world tournament on a few occasions. The Sioux City Musketeers hockey team and Sioux City Explorers baseball team each had a fan base, but the city's sports calendar was mostly empty of big-time events drawing large crowds to town.

"Sioux City was probably mostly known as a high school sports town. The city had never really taken on an event of national magnitude," said Corey Westra, the NAIA basketball tournament director since 2007.

It was a big deal to land the tournament in 1998, and local organizers pulled out all the stops, lining up sponsors and dozens of volunteers to shower the teams and their fans with hospitality. Sioux City embraced the tournament as few cities had, drawing enthusiastic crowds first to the old Sioux City Auditorium, then the newer, larger Tyson Events Center since 2004.

Youth basketball Wayzata plays North Union during the Heartland States Basketball Championship at the CNOS Fieldhouse at United Sports Academy in North Sioux C…

Great results

NAIA executives obviously liked what they saw, continually awarding the tournament to Sioux City and, in 2008, bringing the NAIA volleyball championship tournament here. That tournament, which runs every December, hasn't left either.

Nationwide, people in the sports industry began to take notice. In 2009, SportsTravel magazine named Sioux City a top sports destination, in part because of the organizational skills displayed each year while running the NAIA tournaments.

The stage was set for the growing youth sports tournament circuit to take off. After years of traveling to Sioux Falls, Omaha and beyond to play in tournaments, local youth sports organizations, players and parents were tired of having to leave town for competitions.

"People started to realize that having to go to Sioux Falls all the time, why not get people here?" Wolfe said.

Youth basketball The Ridge View Raptors play Warpath during the Heartland States Basketball Championship at the CNOS Fieldhouse at United Sports Academy in Nor…

Sports programs thrive

United Sports Academy opened four years ago; Arena Sports Academy months later. One or both launched programs and club teams in volleyball, basketball, soccer and dance, as well as individual training in other sports. Their opening, along with the Siouxland Expo Center (now named Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center) which opened in 2020, added dozens of courts the metro area had been lacking to host major youth tournaments.

It didn't take long for the sports academies to begin attracting tournaments bringing dozens, sometimes hundreds, of teams from as far as Arizona and Montana to Sioux City for three days at a time. Now, tournaments in one sport or another, or sometimes more than one, are taking place about 40 weekends a year.

"Anymore, it's just another weekend around here, packed hotels and packed parking lots," Cooper said.

Seemingly overnight, Sioux City's become a regular stop on many of the national and regional tournament circuits.

Given the rise in the youth sports culture and the opening of two sports academies at roughly the same time, it was inevitable, Cooper said. But if not for the city's history of putting on NAIA tournaments, it may have taken longer to attract some of those youth tournaments.

"Do I think it would have reached the amount of success as quickly? Absolutely not," Cooper said.

Solid infrastructure

To illustrate the influence the NAIA tournaments have had, Westra said an NAIA volleyball coach who also was a major player on the national youth club volleyball scene approached him during the NAIA tournament one year. Impressed with Sioux City's ability to host the national tournament, the coach told Westra he was bringing one of his youth tournaments here.

"He said, 'I know Sioux City can support it because they have the hotels, they have the restaurants and they have the people,'" Westra said.

Through years of NAIA tournaments, a group of people and organizations became well-versed in the logistics needed to run a big-time tournament. That knowledge continues to branch out.

"There is still a relationship that the success of one led to the success of the others," Westra said.

The result: weekends in which local sporting venues and hotels are filled. Westra pointed to a recent weekend in which there was a big youth basketball tournament at the academies, a cheerleading tournament at the Tyson Events Center, the Great Plains Athletic Conference collegiate wrestling tournament at the Long Lines Family Rec Center and a high school girl's basketball sectional at the Tyson.

A weekend thing

This weekend, the Heartland State Championship basketball tournament, run by a national organization, is drawing more than 100 teams from across the Midwest to Sioux City. It's the fourth straight year the tournament has been here.

"Once people get here and they meet people, they see how vested in it we are and who we are," Cooper, a Sioux City native, said.

That ability to handle a big event, he said, is helping his hometown gain notoriety as a sports town, a reputation that can be traced back to that first NAIA women's basketball tournament in 1998.

"There's going to come a time when there is a tournament in town every weekend," Cooper said.

It's a development NAIA tournament organizers never could have imagined 26 years ago.

"If you asked me in '98 and said this will all be happening in 2023," Westra said, "I would have told you you're crazy."