NAIA Volleyball Championship expected to bring in 21,000 visitors, $10M-$11M in activity

SIOUX CITY -- The NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship is set to deliver a big spike in spending in metro Sioux City.

Local officials project the five-day tournament, which begins Tuesday at the Tyson Events Center, will generate $10 million to $11 million in economic activity.

Enzo Carannante, the Tyson Events Center assistant general manager and director of marketing, said that over 21,000 people are expected to visit Sioux City for the championship. Before the title game on Saturday, they'll leave behind money at local hotels, restaurants, bars and shops.

"We've got 32 teams for the tournament, we've got their coaches, their staffing, their families, their fans, are all coming to Sioux City," Carannante said. "During their downtime, they're exploring the community. There's so much revenue that's coming through the city for this tournament."

This will be the 12th year that Sioux City has hosted the NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship. Schools near (Morningside College and Northwestern College) and far (California's Westmont College) will take part.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The influx of NAIA guests comes at just the right time for hotels, which often have relatively low occupancy rates during the late fall and winter.