Name released in fatal Sioux City rollover

SIOUX CITY -- Authorities have identified the woman who died in a rollover crash in Sioux City Thursday night.

The victim was 37-year-old Doua Lor of Sioux City, according to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department.

At around 11:35 p.m. Thursday, Sioux City Police officers and Sioux City Fire Rescue crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover at 17th and Main Street in Sioux City.

A 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was travelling westbound on 17th Street when it lost control at the intersection with Main Street, slid off the roadway and rolled over, coming to rest on its side.

Lor, who was a passenger in the car, was thrown from the vehicle and died as a result of her injuries. The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, had to be extracted from the vehicle and was treated for minor injuries. Two other passengers, one wearing a seatbelt and one not, were treated for apparent minor injuries.

An initial investigation into the rollover suggested that speed was a factor. Investigation continues into the possibility that an issue with the brakes and possible drug or alcohol use by the driver contributed to the crash.

