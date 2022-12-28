 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Names for 2022 Siouxland babies follow U.S. trends

internship.jpg (copy)

West High student Kellesse Heard takes the temperature of a baby April 1 while registered nurse Devin Amundson looks on at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's.   

 Caitlin Yamada, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY — Parents of babies born at UnityPoint Health — St. Luke’s kept pace with national naming trends in 2022.

Of the more than 2,000 babies born at the Sioux City hospital, Olivia was tops for girls and led the pack nationwide, according to babycenter.com. Olivia was also the most popular name in the country in 2021.

The name beat out last year’s frontrunner at St. Luke’s, Emma, which fell to No. 5. Other popular girls’ names at St. Luke’s included Eleanor (No 2.), followed by Charlotte, Camila, Emma, Amelia, Ivy, Hazel, Isabella and Evelyn.

Mateo topped the list for newborn boys at St. Luke’s, moving up from last year’s third-place ranking. The name was No. 5 on babycenter.com’s list, which placed Liam in the top spot.

Liam, which didn’t make the hospital’s top 10 list in 2021, was second, following by Elijah, Sebastian, Oliver, Benjamin, Theodore, Tate, Noah and Jackson.

UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s is a patient and family-centered hospital that delivers care to families in the tri-state area. In addition to its birth center, the hospital also has a surgical center, Level III emergency department and offers 24/7 cardiovascular care.

West High student Kellesse Heard is participating in an internship at the neonatal intensive care unit at Unity Point Health/St. Luke's as part of a Sioux City School's internship program. Heard learned how to take a baby's temperature from registered nurse Devin Amundson.
