Names released in fatal Vermillion crash

Tuesday morning, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety provided information about a 47-year-old woman who died after her car collided with a semi-trailer near Vermillion.

This afternoon, the department released the name of the woman who died as well as the driver of the semi-trailer who received serious but non-life threatening injuries.

According to a press release, Tina Jensen, Vermillion, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, died after her 2013 Ford Escape crossed the centerline on South Dakota Highway 19 north of Vermillion and collided head-on with a 2020 Freightliner Conventional Columbia semi-truck and trailer driven by 45-year-old Beresford, South Dakota man Jarrod Johnson, who was wearing a seat belt.

"Both drivers were transported by ambulance to the Vermillion hospital," the release noted.

The dispatch then concluded by saying that: South Dakota's Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter at TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.