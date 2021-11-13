 Skip to main content
Names released in fatal Vermillion crash

Tuesday morning, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety provided information about a 47-year-old woman who died after her car collided with a semi-trailer near Vermillion.

This afternoon, the department released the name of the woman who died as well as the driver of the semi-trailer who received serious but non-life threatening injuries.

According to a press release, Tina Jensen, Vermillion, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, died after her 2013 Ford Escape crossed the centerline on South Dakota Highway 19 north of Vermillion and collided head-on with a 2020 Freightliner Conventional Columbia semi-truck and trailer driven by 45-year-old Beresford, South Dakota man Jarrod Johnson, who was wearing a seat belt.  

"Both drivers were transported by ambulance to the Vermillion hospital," the release noted. 

The dispatch then concluded by saying that: South Dakota's Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter at TwoHeadedBoy98.

