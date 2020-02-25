Nashville firm completes purchase of Sioux City's lienwaivers.io

Built is a leading provider of construction finance software.

"Six years ago, we set out with one goal in mind - to change the way the world gets built," said Chase Gilbert, Built's co-founder and CEO. "Today, I am incredibly proud of the strides Built has taken towards achieving that goal. To date, more than 100 of the nation’s leading construction lenders have utilized Built to efficiently and effectively manage over $34 billion in construction loans.

"We began with tackling the challenges that have plagued construction lenders and their borrowers for decades, but knew we needed to expand further downstream in order to truly solve the industry’s problems. ​lienwaivers.io​ is the perfect partner as we advance our mission."

Arnold said since launching lienwaivers.io in 2015, the startup has been "laser focused on increasing efficiencies and trust in the construction payment process."

"Joining Built will allow us to link two areas of the construction finance process that have never been linked before and accelerate innovation and growth. I couldn’t be more excited for what lies ahead," Arnold said in a statement.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0