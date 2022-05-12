National Association of Letter Carriers will hold food drive Saturday

SIOUX CITY -- The National Association of Letter Carriers 30th annual food drive will be held Saturday, after a two year hiatus due to the coronavirus.

This is a nationwide event and is the single largest food drive conducted on one designated day from coast to coast.

Letter carriers will collect non-perishable food donations along with the mail on Saturday, and take them back to the post office in downtown Sioux City. The food will then be delivered to the Food Bank of Siouxland.

The most needed food items include canned fruits and vegetables, canned meats, canned soups, boxed meals and cereal. Leaders at the Food Bank of Siouxland request that items in glass jars are not donated for safety reasons.

"This event makes such a big impact on our community," said Valerie Petersen, associate executive director of the Food Bank of Siouxland. "Not only is it helpful for those in need and the Food Bank. It is the easiest way for members of our community to make a contribution to the Food Bank of Siouxland – from the comfort of your home. We’re so grateful for the support of our friends at the NALC."

