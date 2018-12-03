President Trump has declared Wednesday as a national day of mourning, calling on Americans to remember the vast contributions of former President George H.W. Bush. Federal offices will be closed and the U.S. Postal Service will suspend regular mail delivery and retail service on Wednesday. As a result, Journal subscribers who receive their paper by mail will not receive Wednesday's edition until the following day's mail.
National day of mourning to delay mail delivery of Wednesday's Journal
Dave Dreeszen
Managing editor
