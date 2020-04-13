You are the owner of this article.
National Guard to collect samples in Dakota County for COVID-19 testing
National Guard to collect samples in Dakota County for COVID-19 testing

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- The National Guard will be collecting samples Tuesday in Dakota County for COVID-19 testing for a select group of at-risk individuals.

According to a statement from Dakota County Health Department, testing will be limited to 75 pre-screened individuals and offers a point-in-time snapshot. The statement said people that test negative are not protected from COVID-19 exposure tomorrow.

The testing is not intended for the general public at this time and was a resource shared with Dakota County Health Department through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, according to the statement.  

Dakota County currently has two confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

