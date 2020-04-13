National Guard to collect samples in Dakota County for COVID-19 testing

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- The National Guard will be collecting samples Tuesday in Dakota County for COVID-19 testing for a select group of at-risk individuals.
According to a statement from Dakota County Health Department, testing will be limited to 75 pre-screened individuals and offers a point-in-time snapshot. The statement said people that test negative are not protected from COVID-19 exposure tomorrow.
The testing is not intended for the general public at this time and was a resource shared with Dakota County Health Department through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, according to the statement.
Dakota County currently has two confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.