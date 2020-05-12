National Guard to conduct COVID-19 testing in Dakota City

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DAKOTA CITY -- The National Guard will be collecting samples to test for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday in Dakota City.

Testing is open to people who have symptoms or who have had direct contact with someone with COVID-19.

Testing will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dakota City Fire Hall, 208 S. 21st St. Testing will be done on a first-come, first-served basis until all tests have been used.

The Dakota County Health Department will follow up with individuals who are tested and will provide guidance and next steps to people who test positive.

The National Guard testing events are occurring across Nebraska to further identify the presence of COVID-19 in the state.

The testing is a resource shared with the Dakota County Health Department through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

