National Guard to conduct COVID-19 testing in Dakota City
Nebraska Air National Guard A1C Cooper Blum, a member of a Nebraska National Guard CERFP joint emergency response task force, displays a sample test swab April 14 before testing residents for novel coronavirus at the Dakota City Fire Station. The National Guard will again test residents at the fire station on Wednesday.

DAKOTA CITY -- The National Guard will be collecting samples to test for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday in Dakota City.

Testing is open to people who have symptoms or who have had direct contact with someone with COVID-19.

Testing will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dakota City Fire Hall, 208 S. 21st St. Testing will be done on a first-come, first-served basis until all tests have been used.

The Dakota County Health Department will follow up with individuals who are tested and will provide guidance and next steps to people who test positive.

The National Guard testing events are occurring across Nebraska to further identify the presence of COVID-19 in the state.

The testing is a resource shared with the Dakota County Health Department through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. 

