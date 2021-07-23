National Night Out events to be held Aug. 3 in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Neighborhood Network invites residents to celebrate National Night Out on Aug. 3.

This local effort to promote neighborhood involvement in crime prevention activities, police-community partnerships, and neighborhood relationships and camaraderie, runs from 6 to 8 p.m.

Residents are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors, representatives of the city's police and fire departments, area agencies and organizations.

Events with free food, games and bounce houses will be hosted at the following locations:

▪ Grandma Moos Park, 221 Cecelia St.

▪ Riverside Lutheran Church, 1817 Riverside Boulevard

▪ Cook Park, 505 Market St.

▪ Dale Street Park, 1514 Dale St.

▪ Latham Park, 1915 South Lemon St.

▪ St. Mark Lutheran Church, 5200 Glenn Ave.

▪ St. John Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson Street

▪ Leeds Splash Pad, 3810 41st St.

▪ Mary J. Treglia Community House, 900 Jennings St.

For more information on National Night Out, contact Sioux City Neighborhood Network President Rick Arnold at 712-251-8877.

