National Night Out events to be held Aug. 3 in Sioux City
National Night Out

Kuma Gutema, 9, of Sioux City, adjusts his firefighter helmet during National Night Out at Leif Erikson Park in Sioux City in this 2019 file photo.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Neighborhood Network invites residents to celebrate National Night Out on Aug. 3. 

This local effort to promote neighborhood involvement in crime prevention activities, police-community partnerships, and neighborhood relationships and camaraderie, runs from 6 to 8 p.m.

Residents are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors, representatives of the city's police and fire departments, area agencies and organizations.

Events with free food, games and bounce houses will be hosted at the following locations: 

▪ Grandma Moos Park, 221 Cecelia St. 

▪ Riverside Lutheran Church, 1817 Riverside Boulevard

▪ Cook Park, 505 Market St. 

▪ Dale Street Park, 1514 Dale St.

▪ Latham Park, 1915 South Lemon St. 

▪ St. Mark Lutheran Church, 5200 Glenn Ave. 

▪ St. John Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson Street

▪ Leeds Splash Pad, 3810 41st St. 

▪ Mary J. Treglia Community House, 900 Jennings St. 

For more information on National Night Out, contact Sioux City Neighborhood Network President Rick Arnold at 712-251-8877.

