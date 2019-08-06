National Night Out in Siouxland 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Olivia Demetri, 3, of Sioux City, sits on the driver seat of a fire truck during National Night Out at Leif Erikson Park in Sioux City Tuesday. Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save More video from this section VIDEO: Bruce Hokel Recovery Elizabeth Warren speaks to the Journal Interview with Joe Biden Video: D-Day veteran D.H. Moseman talks about his service Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments Recommended More Latest Local Offers Four Brothers Bar & Grill Busy Day? Order Takeout! Guarantee Roofing & Siding How good is your roof drainage system? JoDean's Steak House & Lounge Serving Yankton & the surrounding area for over 40 Years! Print Ads Service SCE, LLC - Ad from 2019-07-31 Jul 31, 2019 Medical Multicare Health Clinic - Ad from 2019-08-01 Aug 1, 2019 Ad Vault Journal Aug 1, 2019 BLACKBIRD BEND CASINO 17214 20th St, Onawa, IA 51040 712-423-9646 Ad Vault Coupon Savers Jul 31, 2019 Perkins Restaurant 501 Gordon Drive, Sioux City, IA 51101 712-277-4765 Website Ad Vault Neighborhood Careers - Page 2 Updated Aug 2, 2019 SCJ HOUSE THEME 515 Pavonia St, Sioux City, IA 51101 712-293-4250 Health AUG 6 & 20 STEM CELL SEMINAR! Aug 4, 2019 Multicare Health Clinic 3930 Stadium Drive, Sioux City, IA 51106 712-276-4325 Website Ads Ad Vault Neighbors Jul 31, 2019 Fashion Floors Carpet One 305 W 7th St, Sioux City, IA 51103 712-252-4382 Website Ads Ad Vault Tracey Wooten - Thank You Aug 4, 2019 Bar Castle Pub & Grill - Ad from 2019-08-01 Aug 1, 2019 Food Central Valley Ag - Ad from 2019-08-04 Aug 4, 2019