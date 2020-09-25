 Skip to main content
National Night Out is Oct. 6 in Sioux City
National Night Out is Oct. 6 in Sioux City

National Night Out (copy)

Sioux City Police detective Kevin McCormick hands out stickers to children, including from left, Cali Gomaz, 8, Ignaco Gomaz, 4, and Leonydas Torrez, 8, during National Night Out at Leif Erikson Park in Sioux City in this 2019 file photo.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Neighborhood Network is inviting residents to celebrate National Night Out on Oct. 6.

The event, which will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Riverside Park's shelter No. 6, is a local effort to promote neighborhood involvement in crime prevention activities, police-community partnerships, and neighborhood relationships and camaraderie. It is being sponsored by Missouri River Historical Development. 

Food will be provided as either a drive-thru or eat outside option. There will be games and a bike rodeo. The Sioux City Police Department will be in attendance. 

The wearing of masks and practicing of social distancing is encouraged.

For more information, contact Neighborhood Network President Rick Arnold at 712-251-8877.

