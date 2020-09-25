National Night Out is Oct. 6 in Sioux City

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Neighborhood Network is inviting residents to celebrate National Night Out on Oct. 6.

The event, which will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Riverside Park's shelter No. 6, is a local effort to promote neighborhood involvement in crime prevention activities, police-community partnerships, and neighborhood relationships and camaraderie. It is being sponsored by Missouri River Historical Development.

Food will be provided as either a drive-thru or eat outside option. There will be games and a bike rodeo. The Sioux City Police Department will be in attendance.

The wearing of masks and practicing of social distancing is encouraged.

For more information, contact Neighborhood Network President Rick Arnold at 712-251-8877.

