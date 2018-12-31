SIOUX CITY -- When New Year's Eve became synonymous with drinking, Jim Hallum decided to create an event that would end the year on a much more uplifting note.
An instructor with the Nebraska Indian Community College, Hallum is one of the organizers involved with the fifth annual New Year's Eve Sobriety Powwow, which will include a grand march procession at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday at the West High School gymnasium, 2001 Casselman St.
"The past four powwows have been so successful that were doing it again this year," he explained. "Sioux City's Native community encompasses more than 29 Native nations and a powwow increases awareness of our culture, language and tradition. A powwow is a celebration of our community."
More important, this particular powwow provides an opportunity for people to celebrate a holiday in an entirely sober setting.
"I don't like using serious terms like sobriety for what is actually a fun event," Hallum said. "Instead, our powwow is an event that embraces a healthy lifestyle."
Hallum is speaking from experience.
"I haven't had a drink in more than 30 years," he said. "Still, I remember a few New Year's Eves that I'd later regretted."
"It is even worse for Native teens growing up today," Hallum continued. "In addition to alcohol and drugs, kids have to worry about gang pressure, incarceration and even an early death."
This is why a powwow, which emphasizes singing, dancing and storytelling, has become a natural alternative.
"We have ceremonial dances for men, for women as well as ones that can be done by both," Hallum said. "We'll also have motivational speakers who are willing to share their own personal stories."
Just as important to many attendees will be the food.
"Nobody will be going hungry on New Year's Eve," Hallum said with a chuckle. "We have vendors who'll be making both traditional and nontraditional fare.
"Plus we'll have a 5 p.m. supper that is always terrific," he added.
Simply being able to pass along cultural experiences is important to Hallum, who is both a dad and a granddad.
"There are so many young people who don't have strong role models," he said. "A powwow teaches them culture and sends them a message that you don't need to drink in order to have a good time."
Indeed, Hallum thinks he may have created a new name for the Sobriety Powwow.
"We'll be sober but sober sounds too serious," he said. "Since we encourage living well, maybe we can call our event a wellness powwow or even a well-briety powwow.
"We'd do anything to show that the best New Year's Eve is one without alcohol."