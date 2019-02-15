HARTLEY, Iowa -- The Native Fund, an Iowa nonprofit organization founded by Iowa natives Ashton Kutcher and Dallas Clark, has challenged northwest Iowans to raise $26,500 to repair the flood-damaged Hartley Community Center.
The Hartley Community Center was damaged during flooding last summer, and the Native Fund will match dollar-for-dollar contributions for a complete renovation of the center's damaged flooring. The Hartley Community Center sustained an estimated $70,000 in damages from the flooding.
The Native Fund fund raises and organizes volunteer efforts to assist the people and communities of Iowa in times of need, particularly after natural disasters, according to a press release from the organization.
"I’m from a small town in Northwest Iowa myself, so I appreciate just how important a facility like the Hartley Community Center is to folks in the community," Clark, a former NFL player, said in a statement.
Rebecca Krohn, the Executive Director of the Siouxland Community Foundation, worked with The Native Fund and the Hartley Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Siouxland Community Foundation, to identify and select the Hartley Community Center project as the recipient of the matching grant.
To date, the O’Brien County Community Foundation has committed $10,000 from their endowment toward the Hartley Community Center project, and a murder-mystery fundraising event will be held on March 30 at the Hartley Community Center to raise additional funds for the $26,500 local component.
Individuals can purchase tickets for $60 at the community center or reservations are being taken at 712-728-2045.
If you wish to donate, please mail a check with “The Native Fund Matching Project” in the memo line to the Siouxland Community Foundation at:
The Native Fund Matching Project
c/o Siouxland Community Foundation
505 5th Street, Suite 412
Sioux City, IA 51101