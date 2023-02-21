SIOUX CITY — Foster and adoptive parents should never be afraid to ask how to care for their Black or biracial child's hair, according to Clyde Shinall, a Sioux City barber.

In the 14 years that Shinall has operated Frances Building Barber Shop, 505 Fifth St., he's encountered many who are struggling to handle really curly hair.

"I run into it a lot," Shinall said, as he freshened up his 8-year-old son Brody's haircut. These days, Shinall said, frohawks and mullets are trending.

"I know it's embarrassing to ask people how to do your kid's hair. If you're white and you've got a Black kid, it's kind of hard to say, 'Hey man, I can't take care of my kid's hair.'"

Natural hair care series Next month, Sioux City barber Clyde Shinall will be leading two barber sessions of Handling with Care: A Natural Hair Care Series. Shinall is …

On March 11, Shinall will be leading two barber sessions of "Handling with Care" at the Sioux City Art Center's Gilchrist Learning Center. The natural hair care series also features hair stylist April Coleman, who will be teaching attendees about box braids on March 18 and cornrows on March 25. During the sessions, which are free, parental figures and child pairs will learn tricks, tips and practice one style.

"When we talk about hair, there's so many kinds of hair. What does that mean? That means patterns," explained City of Sioux City Community Inclusion Liaison Semehar Ghebrekidan, who organized Handling with Care. "What does 3B hair need? What does 3C hair need? Those are different textures and different curl patterns. For every curl pattern, you have to have a different shampoo, conditioner and, potentially, hair oil."

Ghebrekidan said she recognized a local need for such a series when she was working at Siouxland Community Health Center. She said children were being "called in" at school for "hygiene purposes."

"We wanted to be able to give parents tools to be able to handle their child's hair, because it's not really about managing or relaxing it. It's about taking care of how it naturally is," said Ghebrekidan, who obtained a grant from Siouxland Human Investment Partnership to cover the cost of Handling with Care.

Ghebrekidan, whose mom and aunts taught her how to braid her hair, said hair is "very interconnected" with cultural identity. She wants children to feel confident about themselves and their hair.

"For parents, I want them to not feel like they're being negligent of their child," she said.

Coleman, of Rick & Company Salon & Spa, said the hair care series will offer a "little boost" to help parents out. She fondly recalls braiding hair with her cousins when she was growing up.

"You sit around and you braid each other's hair. It was just part of our heritage and our culture growing up," she said, while also noting that "a lot of people don't know how to do it."

Natural hair care series Sioux City barber Clyde Shinall gives his son, Brody, 8, a haircut at the Frances Building Barber Shop, 505 Fifth St. Next month, Shinall will…

Coleman said she can teach others how to do box braids and cornrows.

"Don't make it so hard. Don't think about it too much," she said. "Sometimes, we think about things too much and we can't get it done."

Ghebrekidan said combs, hair products and barber clips will be available for those who need them during the sessions.

"I know how much hair care stuff costs. It's a lot, especially when you're talking about curlier hair," she said.

Natural hair care series Sioux City barber Clyde Shinall talks before giving his son, Brody, 8, a haircut at the Frances Building Barber Shop, 505 Fifth St. Next month…