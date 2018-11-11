USS Sioux City by the numbers

378 feet

Length of the ship.

13.8 feet

Ship’s draft.

45 knots (52 mph)

Top speed of the ship.

3,900 tons

Displacement (weight) when fully loaded.

The Journal, today on Veterans Day, kicks off a week of special coverage leading up to the commissioning of the USS Sioux City at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland on Saturday.

Today: Nick Hytrek recounts the Naval vessel’s history and how Sioux City was selected as its namesake.

Monday: Tim Gallagher talks with the ship’s sponsor, Mary Winnefeld, and her husband, retired rear Admiral James Winnefeld.

Tuesday: In his weekly column, Nick Hytrek introduces readers to some of the Naval veterans from Siouxland who are traveling to Annapolis for this week’s ceremonies.

Wednesday: Earl Horlyk runs down the local food products on the menu for the “Taste of Siouxland’’ reception at Saturday’s commissioning.

Thursday: Nick Hytrek talks to two Sioux City students at the Naval Academy.

Friday through Saturday: Nick Hytrek and Tim Hynds provide complete coverage of USS Sioux City events, including a behind-the-scenes look at the ship and the commissioning ceremony.