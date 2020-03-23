2nd COVID-19 case reported in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- A second positive case of COVID-19 has been reported in Woodbury County.
The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday announced that a middle-aged adult, age 41-60 years, has tested positive. The department did not identify the person's gender.
The Woodbury County case was one of 15 new positive cases reported Monday in Iowa, bringing the state's total to 105. None of the other newly reported cases are in Northwest Iowa.
The Siouxland District Health Department on Saturday announced Woodbury County's first case, a middle-aged woman who is self-isolating at home.
"While this is the first confirmed case, we will acknowledge this is probably not our last case," District Health Department director Kevin Grieme said at a news conference Sunday.
Health department officials have released no other information about the woman, including which Woodbury County city or town she lives in or places she may have visited.
Grieme said more people in Woodbury County are undergoing testing for the novel coronavirus.
A positive case in Sioux County also was reported Sunday.
The state public health department reported there have been 2,043 negative tests to date in Iowa.
As of Monday, there have been more than 40,800 cases of COVID-19 nationwide, and more than 480 deaths.
Grieme said on Sunday that anyone who feels they may be a close contact of a person with COVID-19 is not encouraged to call a hospital or their local health department unless they have become sick.
Grieme said about 80 percent of people who contract COVID-19 "should experience only mild to moderate illness," and that those who are mildly ill will likely not need to visit a doctor.
Those who are sick, he said, must isolate themselves at home until they have had no fever or cough for 72 hours, without the aid of anti-inflammatory drugs like aspirin or ibuprofen, and at least seven days from when their symptoms first appeared.