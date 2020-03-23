2nd COVID-19 case reported in Woodbury County

The state public health department reported there have been 2,043 negative tests to date in Iowa.

As of Monday, there have been more than 40,800 cases of COVID-19 nationwide, and more than 480 deaths.

Grieme said on Sunday that anyone who feels they may be a close contact of a person with COVID-19 is not encouraged to call a hospital or their local health department unless they have become sick.

Grieme said about 80 percent of people who contract COVID-19 "should experience only mild to moderate illness," and that those who are mildly ill will likely not need to visit a doctor.

Those who are sick, he said, must isolate themselves at home until they have had no fever or cough for 72 hours, without the aid of anti-inflammatory drugs like aspirin or ibuprofen, and at least seven days from when their symptoms first appeared.

